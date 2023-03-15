Luna Innovations Incorporated (LUNA) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

and a 36-month beta value of 1.35. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Luna Innovations Incorporated (LUNA) by analysts is $9.63, which is $3.26 above the current market price. The public float for LUNA is 31.62M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.32% of that float. On March 15, 2023, the average trading volume of LUNA was 227.28K shares.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

LUNA) stock’s latest price update

Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ: LUNA)’s stock price has decreased by -28.29 compared to its previous closing price of 9.57. Despite this, the company has experienced a -32.52% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

LUNA’s Market Performance

LUNA’s stock has fallen by -32.52% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -27.61% and a quarterly drop of -14.54%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.67% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.74% for Luna Innovations Incorporated The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -29.04% for LUNA stock, with a simple moving average of 0.44% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LUNA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LUNA stocks, with Northland Capital repeating the rating for LUNA by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for LUNA in the upcoming period, according to Northland Capital is $8 based on the research report published on March 15th of the current year 2023.

Northland Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LUNA reach a price target of $8. The rating they have provided for LUNA stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on May 23rd, 2022.

LUNA Trading at -27.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LUNA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.67%, as shares sank -31.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -23.55% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LUNA fell by -33.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +14.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.52. In addition, Luna Innovations Incorporated saw -21.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for LUNA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2.96 for the present operating margin

+53.62 for the gross margin

The net margin for Luna Innovations Incorporated stands at -1.24. Equity return is now at value 11.40, with 7.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.52.

Conclusion

To sum up, Luna Innovations Incorporated (LUNA) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.