LKQ Corporation (LKQ) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ: LKQ)’s stock price has increased by 2.06 compared to its previous closing price of 53.41. Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -5.33% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ: LKQ) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ: LKQ) is above average at 13.33x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.37.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for LKQ Corporation (LKQ) is $66.04, which is $11.97 above the current market price. The public float for LKQ is 265.88M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.34% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of LKQ on March 15, 2023 was 1.64M shares.

LKQ’s Market Performance

The stock of LKQ Corporation (LKQ) has seen a -5.33% decrease in the past week, with a -2.96% drop in the past month, and a 2.40% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.34%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.33% for LKQ. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.49% for LKQ stock, with a simple moving average of 2.34% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LKQ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LKQ stocks, with MKM Partners repeating the rating for LKQ by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LKQ in the upcoming period, according to MKM Partners is $68 based on the research report published on July 13th of the previous year 2022.

LKQ Trading at -3.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LKQ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.34%, as shares sank -4.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.98% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LKQ fell by -5.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $56.94. In addition, LKQ Corporation saw 2.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LKQ starting from ValueAct Holdings, L.P., who sale 202,751 shares at the price of $57.78 back on Mar 07. After this action, ValueAct Holdings, L.P. now owns 0 shares of LKQ Corporation, valued at $11,714,953 using the latest closing price.

ValueAct Holdings, L.P., the Director of LKQ Corporation, sale 425,000 shares at $57.83 during a trade that took place back on Mar 06, which means that ValueAct Holdings, L.P. is holding 202,751 shares at $24,577,750 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LKQ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.23 for the present operating margin

+38.97 for the gross margin

The net margin for LKQ Corporation stands at +8.93. Equity return is now at value 20.80, with 9.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.87.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, LKQ Corporation (LKQ) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.