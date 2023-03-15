Livent Corporation (LTHM) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Livent Corporation (NYSE: LTHM)’s stock price has increased by 0.52 compared to its previous closing price of 21.04. However, the company has experienced a -7.92% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 07/26/22 that GM to Curtail Hiring as Profit Drops Sharply

Is It Worth Investing in Livent Corporation (NYSE: LTHM) Right Now?

Livent Corporation (NYSE: LTHM) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 15.67x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.84. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Livent Corporation (LTHM) by analysts is $32.45, which is $11.58 above the current market price. The public float for LTHM is 178.16M, and at present, short sellers hold a 15.78% of that float. On March 15, 2023, the average trading volume of LTHM was 3.22M shares.

LTHM’s Market Performance

LTHM’s stock has seen a -7.92% decrease for the week, with a -13.50% drop in the past month and a -11.13% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.21%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.84% for Livent Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -10.89% for LTHM stock, with a simple moving average of -20.54% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LTHM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LTHM stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for LTHM by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for LTHM in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $29 based on the research report published on February 16th of the current year 2023.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LTHM reach a price target of $26. The rating they have provided for LTHM stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 11th, 2023.

Vertical Research gave a rating of “Buy” to LTHM, setting the target price at $30 in the report published on January 04th of the current year.

LTHM Trading at -10.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LTHM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.21%, as shares sank -14.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.82% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LTHM fell by -7.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -25.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.56. In addition, Livent Corporation saw 6.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LTHM starting from Antoniazzi Gilberto, who sale 3,635 shares at the price of $32.54 back on Sep 19. After this action, Antoniazzi Gilberto now owns 62,582 shares of Livent Corporation, valued at $118,272 using the latest closing price.

Graves Paul W, the President and CEO of Livent Corporation, sale 85,171 shares at $35.00 during a trade that took place back on Sep 09, which means that Graves Paul W is holding 299,980 shares at $2,980,985 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LTHM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+44.04 for the present operating margin

+51.36 for the gross margin

The net margin for Livent Corporation stands at +33.63. Equity return is now at value 22.20, with 15.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.66.

Conclusion

To sum up, Livent Corporation (LTHM) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.