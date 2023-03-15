Live Oak Bancshares Inc. (LOB) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Live Oak Bancshares Inc. (NYSE: LOB)’s stock price has decreased by -17.95 compared to its previous closing price of 29.13. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -27.53% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Live Oak Bancshares Inc. (NYSE: LOB) Right Now?

Live Oak Bancshares Inc. (NYSE: LOB) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 6.06x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.53. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Live Oak Bancshares Inc. (LOB) by analysts is $33.00, which is $9.1 above the current market price. The public float for LOB is 32.80M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.61% of that float. On March 15, 2023, the average trading volume of LOB was 307.27K shares.

LOB’s Market Performance

LOB stock saw a decrease of -27.53% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -30.40% and a quarterly a decrease of -24.87%. The volatility ratio for the week is 24.65%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.17% for Live Oak Bancshares Inc. (LOB). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -29.40% for LOB stock, with a simple moving average of -29.87% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LOB

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LOB reach a price target of $30, previously predicting the price at $34. The rating they have provided for LOB stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on December 13th, 2022.

LOB Trading at -27.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LOB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -59.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 24.65%, as shares sank -32.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -24.03% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LOB fell by -27.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -37.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $33.29. In addition, Live Oak Bancshares Inc. saw -20.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LOB starting from Cameron William Henderson, who purchase 1,000 shares at the price of $30.45 back on Dec 15. After this action, Cameron William Henderson now owns 167,217 shares of Live Oak Bancshares Inc., valued at $30,445 using the latest closing price.

Glossman Diane Beth, the Director of Live Oak Bancshares Inc., purchase 2,000 shares at $38.25 during a trade that took place back on Aug 25, which means that Glossman Diane Beth is holding 64,981 shares at $76,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LOB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.42 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Live Oak Bancshares Inc. stands at +33.01. Equity return is now at value 22.60, with 1.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.17.

Conclusion

To sum up, Live Oak Bancshares Inc. (LOB) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.