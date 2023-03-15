Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (LYV) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: LYV)’s stock price has increased by 0.99 compared to its previous closing price of 66.97. Despite this, the company has experienced a -3.73% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 01/24/23 that Taylor Swift Ticketmaster Debacle Prompts Lawmaker Scrutiny of Live Nation

Is It Worth Investing in Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: LYV) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: LYV) is above average at 126.41x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.31.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (LYV) is $98.64, which is $31.01 above the current market price. The public float for LYV is 155.81M, and currently, short sellers hold a 7.68% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of LYV on March 15, 2023 was 2.02M shares.

LYV’s Market Performance

LYV stock saw a decrease of -3.73% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -11.49% and a quarterly a decrease of -5.77%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.85%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.00% for Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (LYV). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.39% for LYV stock, with a simple moving average of -16.67% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LYV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LYV stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for LYV by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LYV in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $82 based on the research report published on November 28th of the previous year 2022.

Macquarie gave a rating of “Outperform” to LYV, setting the target price at $105 in the report published on July 05th of the previous year.

LYV Trading at -9.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LYV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.85%, as shares sank -12.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.59% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LYV fell by -3.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -25.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $72.56. In addition, Live Nation Entertainment Inc. saw -3.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LYV starting from Iovine Jimmy, who purchase 13,740 shares at the price of $73.28 back on Dec 01. After this action, Iovine Jimmy now owns 13,740 shares of Live Nation Entertainment Inc., valued at $1,006,867 using the latest closing price.

Rapino Michael, the President & CEO of Live Nation Entertainment Inc., sale 78,000 shares at $74.41 during a trade that took place back on Sep 23, which means that Rapino Michael is holding 3,799,273 shares at $5,804,024 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LYV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.20 for the present operating margin

+23.34 for the gross margin

The net margin for Live Nation Entertainment Inc. stands at +0.89. Equity return is now at value -43.60, with 0.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.98.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (LYV) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.