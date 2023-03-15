LianBio (LIAN) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for LianBio (LIAN) by analysts is $7.98, which is $6.28 above the current market price. The public float for LIAN is 44.45M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.38% of that float. On March 15, 2023, the average trading volume of LIAN was 210.92K shares.

LIAN) stock’s latest price update

LianBio (NASDAQ: LIAN)’s stock price has decreased by -0.58 compared to its previous closing price of 1.71. However, the company has seen a fall of -7.10% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 11/01/21 that LianBio Stock Stumbles in Trading Debut, Falls Below IPO Price

LIAN’s Market Performance

LianBio (LIAN) has experienced a -7.10% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -22.37% drop in the past month, and a 17.65% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.23%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.45% for LIAN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -10.92% for LIAN stock, with a simple moving average of -19.23% for the last 200 days.

LIAN Trading at -21.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LIAN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -72.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.23%, as shares sank -25.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.61% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LIAN fell by -9.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -45.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.8810. In addition, LianBio saw 3.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LIAN starting from QIAN JIANG, who sale 2,239 shares at the price of $1.65 back on Jan 03. After this action, QIAN JIANG now owns 67,349 shares of LianBio, valued at $3,702 using the latest closing price.

PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC, the Director of LianBio, purchase 998,240 shares at $2.40 during a trade that took place back on Aug 18, which means that PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC is holding 3,728,491 shares at $2,395,776 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LIAN

Equity return is now at value -36.20, with -29.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 26.48.

Conclusion

To sum up, LianBio (LIAN) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.