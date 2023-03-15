Leggett & Platt Incorporated (LEG) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Leggett & Platt Incorporated (NYSE: LEG) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 13.70x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.35.

The average price predicted for Leggett & Platt Incorporated (LEG) by analysts is $31.67, which is $0.59 above the current market price. The public float for LEG is 130.72M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.11% of that float. On March 15, 2023, the average trading volume of LEG was 897.94K shares.

LEG) stock’s latest price update

Leggett & Platt Incorporated (NYSE: LEG)’s stock price has decreased by -0.92 compared to its previous closing price of 31.37. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -6.33% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

LEG’s Market Performance

Leggett & Platt Incorporated (LEG) has seen a -6.33% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -8.26% decline in the past month and a -11.73% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.57%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.13% for LEG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -8.26% for LEG stock, with a simple moving average of -12.81% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LEG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LEG stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for LEG by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for LEG in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $24 based on the research report published on December 12th of the previous year 2022.

Raymond James gave a rating of “Outperform” to LEG, setting the target price at $48 in the report published on February 10th of the previous year.

LEG Trading at -9.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LEG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.57%, as shares sank -9.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.66% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LEG fell by -6.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $33.71. In addition, Leggett & Platt Incorporated saw -3.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LEG starting from MCCOY SUSAN R, who sale 1,378 shares at the price of $34.51 back on Mar 01. After this action, MCCOY SUSAN R now owns 30,202 shares of Leggett & Platt Incorporated, valued at $47,555 using the latest closing price.

Douglas Scott S, the SVP-Gen. Counsel and Secretary of Leggett & Platt Incorporated, sale 27,000 shares at $34.70 during a trade that took place back on Feb 28, which means that Douglas Scott S is holding 51,619 shares at $936,768 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LEG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.33 for the present operating margin

+17.63 for the gross margin

The net margin for Leggett & Platt Incorporated stands at +6.02. Equity return is now at value 19.10, with 5.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.02.

Conclusion

To sum up, Leggett & Platt Incorporated (LEG) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.