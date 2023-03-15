Lear Corporation (LEA) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Lear Corporation (NYSE: LEA) is 25.60x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for LEA is 1.55. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 12 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Lear Corporation (LEA) is $152.46, which is $13.66 above the current market price. The public float for LEA is 58.98M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.54% of that float. On March 15, 2023, LEA’s average trading volume was 544.88K shares.

LEA) stock’s latest price update

Lear Corporation (NYSE: LEA)’s stock price has increased by 6.40 compared to its previous closing price of 131.92. but the company has seen a -0.03% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

LEA’s Market Performance

Lear Corporation (LEA) has seen a -0.03% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 2.26% gain in the past month and a 7.65% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.03%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.63% for LEA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.12% for LEA stock, with a simple moving average of 3.29% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LEA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LEA stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for LEA by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for LEA in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $155 based on the research report published on February 15th of the current year 2023.

Evercore ISI, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LEA reach a price target of $145, previously predicting the price at $150. The rating they have provided for LEA stocks is “In-line” according to the report published on February 06th, 2023.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to LEA, setting the target price at $139 in the report published on December 14th of the previous year.

LEA Trading at 1.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LEA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.03%, as shares sank -0.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.18% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LEA fell by -0.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $140.53. In addition, Lear Corporation saw 13.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LEA starting from SCOTT RAYMOND E, who sale 11,260 shares at the price of $138.50 back on Mar 09. After this action, SCOTT RAYMOND E now owns 16,740 shares of Lear Corporation, valued at $1,559,510 using the latest closing price.

Esposito Carl A., the SVP & President E-Systems of Lear Corporation, sale 8,000 shares at $142.00 during a trade that took place back on Mar 03, which means that Esposito Carl A. is holding 19,415 shares at $1,136,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LEA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.68 for the present operating margin

+7.54 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lear Corporation stands at +1.57. Equity return is now at value 7.30, with 2.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.35.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Lear Corporation (LEA) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.