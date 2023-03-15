Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (LSCC) Stock Records 31.66% Quarterly Movement

The stock of Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (LSCC) has gone up by 5.08% for the week, with a 14.09% rise in the past month and a 31.66% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.66%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.01% for LSCC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.64% for LSCC stock, with a simple moving average of 49.07% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: LSCC) Right Now?

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: LSCC) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 72.53x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.27. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (LSCC) is $95.28, which is $2.8 above the current market price. The public float for LSCC is 134.68M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.31% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LSCC on March 15, 2023 was 1.50M shares.

LSCC) stock’s latest price update

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: LSCC)’s stock price has increased by 5.02 compared to its previous closing price of 88.06. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 5.08% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of LSCC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LSCC stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for LSCC by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for LSCC in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $60 based on the research report published on September 08th of the previous year 2022.

Susquehanna, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LSCC reach a price target of $65. The rating they have provided for LSCC stocks is “Positive” according to the report published on May 24th, 2022.

Rosenblatt gave a rating of “Buy” to LSCC, setting the target price at $95 in the report published on November 03rd of the previous year.

LSCC Trading at 17.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LSCC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.66%, as shares surge +11.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +43.85% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LSCC rose by +5.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +91.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $87.21. In addition, Lattice Semiconductor Corporation saw 42.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LSCC starting from O’Rourke Glenn, who sale 359 shares at the price of $90.80 back on Mar 09. After this action, O’Rourke Glenn now owns 1,790 shares of Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, valued at $32,597 using the latest closing price.

O’Rourke Glenn, the SVP, Mfg Ops of Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, sale 19,624 shares at $88.49 during a trade that took place back on Mar 07, which means that O’Rourke Glenn is holding 2,149 shares at $1,736,553 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LSCC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+28.84 for the present operating margin

+64.02 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lattice Semiconductor Corporation stands at +27.09. Equity return is now at value 40.10, with 23.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.98.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (LSCC) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.