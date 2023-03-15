Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. (KW) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KW)’s stock price has increased by 2.56 compared to its previous closing price of 17.20. but the company has seen a -1.45% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KW) Right Now?

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KW) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 39.82x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.19. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. (KW) by analysts is $19.33, which is $1.36 above the current market price. The public float for KW is 117.16M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.87% of that float. On March 15, 2023, the average trading volume of KW was 792.05K shares.

KW’s Market Performance

KW’s stock has seen a -1.45% decrease for the week, with a -2.27% drop in the past month and a 7.50% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.06%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.67% for Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.24% for KW stock, with a simple moving average of -0.13% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KW stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for KW by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for KW in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $21 based on the research report published on December 16th of the previous year 2022.

Deutsche Bank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see KW reach a price target of $22. The rating they have provided for KW stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 08th, 2020.

BofA/Merrill gave a rating of “Neutral” to KW, setting the target price at $24 in the report published on January 27th of the previous year.

KW Trading at 3.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.06%, as shares sank -3.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.93% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KW fell by -1.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.39. In addition, Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. saw 12.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KW starting from Boucher Richard Aidan Hugh, who sale 23,666 shares at the price of $16.09 back on Nov 04. After this action, Boucher Richard Aidan Hugh now owns 23,934 shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc., valued at $380,786 using the latest closing price.

ZAX STANLEY R, the Director of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc., purchase 35,000 shares at $18.15 during a trade that took place back on Aug 26, which means that ZAX STANLEY R is holding 458,800 shares at $635,250 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.30 for the present operating margin

+34.52 for the gross margin

The net margin for Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. stands at +17.35. Equity return is now at value 4.70, with 0.80 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. (KW) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.