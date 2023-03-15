J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. (JBHT) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

The stock of J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. (JBHT) has seen a -7.02% decrease in the past week, with a -11.69% drop in the past month, and a -5.43% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.79%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.51% for JBHT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -8.72% for JBHT stock, with a simple moving average of -4.39% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. (NASDAQ: JBHT) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. (NASDAQ: JBHT) is above average at 18.28x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.14.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. (JBHT) is $194.09, which is $25.45 above the current market price. The public float for JBHT is 81.90M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.52% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of JBHT on March 15, 2023 was 692.37K shares.

JBHT) stock’s latest price update

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. (NASDAQ: JBHT)’s stock price has decreased by -3.01 compared to its previous closing price of 173.55. but the company has seen a -7.02% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 01/18/23 that Trucking Giant J.B. Hunt’s Earnings Fall Short as Economy Slows. Stock Rises.

Analysts’ Opinion of JBHT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for JBHT stocks, with Susquehanna repeating the rating for JBHT by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for JBHT in the upcoming period, according to Susquehanna is $168 based on the research report published on January 09th of the current year 2023.

JBHT Trading at -9.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JBHT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.79%, as shares sank -12.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.78% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JBHT fell by -7.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $183.23. In addition, J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. saw -3.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at JBHT starting from HARPER ALFRED C, who sale 5,300 shares at the price of $190.33 back on Feb 13. After this action, HARPER ALFRED C now owns 32,556 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc., valued at $1,008,751 using the latest closing price.

Simpson Shelley, the EVP, CCO & People/HR of J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc., sale 7,000 shares at $186.02 during a trade that took place back on Nov 11, which means that Simpson Shelley is holding 77,630 shares at $1,302,160 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for JBHT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.82 for the present operating margin

+11.15 for the gross margin

The net margin for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. stands at +6.54. Equity return is now at value 28.20, with 13.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.41.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. (JBHT) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.