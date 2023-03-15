Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IRWD) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: IRWD) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.97. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IRWD) is $13.20, which is $2.03 above the current market price. The public float for IRWD is 150.89M, and currently, short sellers hold a 10.72% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of IRWD on March 15, 2023 was 1.97M shares.

IRWD) stock’s latest price update

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: IRWD)’s stock price has increased by 2.29 compared to its previous closing price of 10.48. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -2.19% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

IRWD’s Market Performance

IRWD’s stock has fallen by -2.19% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -4.03% and a quarterly drop of -9.08%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.71% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.72% for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.27% for IRWD stock, with a simple moving average of -5.75% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IRWD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IRWD stocks, with CapitalOne repeating the rating for IRWD by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for IRWD in the upcoming period, according to CapitalOne is $15 based on the research report published on September 02nd of the previous year 2022.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see IRWD reach a price target of $16. The rating they have provided for IRWD stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on April 22nd, 2022.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to IRWD, setting the target price at $9 in the report published on September 30th of the previous year.

IRWD Trading at -6.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IRWD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.71%, as shares sank -4.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.76% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IRWD fell by -2.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.17. In addition, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw -13.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IRWD starting from MCCOURT Thomas A, who sale 33,756 shares at the price of $11.22 back on Mar 03. After this action, MCCOURT Thomas A now owns 647,598 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $378,742 using the latest closing price.

MCCOURT Thomas A, the Chief Executive Officer of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc., sale 31,227 shares at $11.31 during a trade that took place back on Feb 28, which means that MCCOURT Thomas A is holding 681,354 shares at $353,177 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IRWD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+60.97 for the present operating margin

+99.65 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at +42.64. Equity return is now at value 30.50, with 16.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 30.58.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IRWD) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.