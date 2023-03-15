Interactive Brokers Group Inc. (IBKR) Stock: Understanding the Volatility

In the past week, IBKR stock has gone down by -9.69%, with a monthly decline of -7.23% and a quarterly surge of 5.99%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.85%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.63% for Interactive Brokers Group Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.29% for IBKR stock, with a simple moving average of 13.97% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Interactive Brokers Group Inc. (NASDAQ: IBKR) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Interactive Brokers Group Inc. (NASDAQ: IBKR) is 21.41x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for IBKR is 0.78.

The average price recommended by analysts for Interactive Brokers Group Inc. (IBKR) is $104.83, which is $24.85 above the current market price. The public float for IBKR is 99.51M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.54% of that float. On March 15, 2023, IBKR’s average trading volume was 1.13M shares.

Interactive Brokers Group Inc. (NASDAQ: IBKR)’s stock price has increased by 4.70 compared to its previous closing price of 76.39. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -9.69% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 03/25/22 that The Best Online Brokers for 2022: Tools to Cope With a Complex Investing World

Analysts’ Opinion of IBKR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IBKR stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for IBKR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for IBKR in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $85 based on the research report published on October 12th of the previous year 2022.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see IBKR reach a price target of $77. The rating they have provided for IBKR stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on August 31st, 2022.

Goldman gave a rating of “Buy” to IBKR, setting the target price at $90 in the report published on April 26th of the previous year.

IBKR Trading at -2.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IBKR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.85%, as shares sank -7.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.65% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IBKR fell by -9.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +39.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $85.94. In addition, Interactive Brokers Group Inc. saw 10.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IBKR starting from Peterffy Thomas, who sale 20,000 shares at the price of $77.76 back on Jan 27. After this action, Peterffy Thomas now owns 1,630,605 shares of Interactive Brokers Group Inc., valued at $1,555,106 using the latest closing price.

Peterffy Thomas, the Chairman of Interactive Brokers Group Inc., sale 20,000 shares at $78.74 during a trade that took place back on Jan 26, which means that Peterffy Thomas is holding 1,650,605 shares at $1,574,721 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IBKR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+74.46 for the present operating margin

+90.25 for the gross margin

The net margin for Interactive Brokers Group Inc. stands at +9.08. Equity return is now at value 14.50, with 0.30 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Interactive Brokers Group Inc. (IBKR) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.