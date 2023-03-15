Inter & Co Inc. (INTR) Stock Records -18.50% Quarterly Movement

The stock of Inter & Co Inc. (INTR) has seen a -16.84% decrease in the past week, with a -26.58% drop in the past month, and a -18.50% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.31%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.07% for INTR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -21.03% for INTR stock, with a simple moving average of -42.09% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Inter & Co Inc. (NASDAQ: INTR) Right Now?

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Inter & Co Inc. (INTR) is $3.57, which is $2.62 above the current market price. The public float for INTR is 203.12M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.15% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of INTR on March 15, 2023 was 398.36K shares.

INTR) stock’s latest price update

Inter & Co Inc. (NASDAQ: INTR)’s stock price has decreased by -8.94 compared to its previous closing price of 1.79. However, the company has seen a fall of -16.84% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of INTR

The stock of Inter & Co Inc. (INTR) has seen a -16.84% decrease in the past week, with a -26.58% drop in the past month, and a -18.50% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.31%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.07% for INTR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -21.03% for INTR stock, with a simple moving average of -42.09% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of INTR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for INTR stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for INTR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for INTR in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $4.20 based on the research report published on January 31st of the current year 2023.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see INTR reach a price target of $5, previously predicting the price at $3.90. The rating they have provided for INTR stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on September 06th, 2022.

INTR Trading at -27.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INTR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -64.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.31%, as shares sank -25.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -27.56% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INTR fell by -16.84%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.0365. In addition, Inter & Co Inc. saw -31.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for INTR

Equity return is now at value -2.70, with -0.30 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Inter & Co Inc. (INTR) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.