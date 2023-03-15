InMode Ltd. (INMD) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ: INMD)’s stock price has decreased by -3.27 compared to its previous closing price of 31.78. Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -7.44% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ: INMD) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ: INMD) is 16.78x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for INMD is 2.12. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for InMode Ltd. (INMD) is $48.25, which is $17.51 above the current market price. The public float for INMD is 69.17M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.96% of that float. On March 15, 2023, INMD’s average trading volume was 1.52M shares.

INMD’s Market Performance

INMD’s stock has seen a -7.44% decrease for the week, with a -9.59% drop in the past month and a -16.42% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.87%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.42% for InMode Ltd. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -12.31% for INMD stock, with a simple moving average of -5.11% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of INMD

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see INMD reach a price target of $44. The rating they have provided for INMD stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on December 21st, 2022.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Buy” to INMD, setting the target price at $40 in the report published on October 12th of the previous year.

INMD Trading at -12.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INMD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.87%, as shares sank -18.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.43% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INMD fell by -8.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +17.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $34.71. In addition, InMode Ltd. saw -13.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for INMD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+43.55 for the present operating margin

+83.82 for the gross margin

The net margin for InMode Ltd. stands at +35.56. Equity return is now at value 33.70, with 29.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.67.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of InMode Ltd. (INMD) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.