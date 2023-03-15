Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (ILPT) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ: ILPT)’s stock price has increased by 0.59 compared to its previous closing price of 3.39. However, the company has experienced a -12.56% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ: ILPT) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 1.14.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (ILPT) is $6.00, which is $2.59 above the current market price. The public float for ILPT is 64.54M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.14% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ILPT on March 15, 2023 was 1.01M shares.

ILPT’s Market Performance

The stock of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (ILPT) has seen a -12.56% decrease in the past week, with a -18.62% drop in the past month, and a -6.32% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.50%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.12% for ILPT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -18.13% for ILPT stock, with a simple moving average of -51.26% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ILPT

Berenberg, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ILPT reach a price target of $28. The rating they have provided for ILPT stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on October 20th, 2021.

ILPT Trading at -17.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ILPT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -85.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.50%, as shares sank -21.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.89% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ILPT fell by -12.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -76.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.12. In addition, Industrial Logistics Properties Trust saw 4.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ILPT starting from PHELAN KEVIN C, who purchase 3,000 shares at the price of $3.41 back on Nov 18. After this action, PHELAN KEVIN C now owns 3,500 shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust, valued at $10,221 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ILPT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+29.06 for the present operating margin

+45.48 for the gross margin

The net margin for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust stands at -58.44. Equity return is now at value -26.10, with -3.90 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (ILPT) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.