Icahn Enterprises L.P. (IEP) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.72. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Icahn Enterprises L.P. (IEP) is $70.00, which is $19.93 above the current market price. The public float for IEP is 336.90M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.36% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of IEP on March 15, 2023 was 506.36K shares.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

IEP) stock’s latest price update

Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ: IEP)’s stock price has decreased by -0.53 compared to its previous closing price of 50.34. Despite this, the company has experienced a -6.84% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 04/04/21 that Carl Icahn Taps Former GE Executive to Be CEO of His Firm

IEP’s Market Performance

Icahn Enterprises L.P. (IEP) has seen a -6.84% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -6.98% decline in the past month and a -0.94% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.80%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.03% for IEP. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.23% for IEP stock, with a simple moving average of -3.75% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IEP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IEP stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for IEP by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for IEP in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $40 based on the research report published on March 03rd of the previous year 2017.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see IEP reach a price target of $30, previously predicting the price at $52. The rating they have provided for IEP stocks is “Sell” according to the report published on August 18th, 2016.

UBS gave a rating of “Neutral” to IEP, setting the target price at $93 in the report published on March 02nd of the previous year.

IEP Trading at -6.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IEP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.80%, as shares sank -7.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.18% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IEP fell by -6.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $53.20. In addition, Icahn Enterprises L.P. saw -1.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for IEP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.59 for the present operating margin

+15.26 for the gross margin

The net margin for Icahn Enterprises L.P. stands at -1.24. Equity return is now at value -3.90, with -0.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.66.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Icahn Enterprises L.P. (IEP) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.