Hyzon Motors Inc. (HYZN) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ: HYZN)’s stock price has increased by 6.00 compared to its previous closing price of 1.00. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -9.79% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ: HYZN) Right Now?

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for HYZN is $4.00, which is $2.94 above the current market price. The public float for HYZN is 86.99M, and currently, shorts hold a 20.63% of that float. The average trading volume for HYZN on March 15, 2023 was 1.13M shares.

HYZN’s Market Performance

The stock of Hyzon Motors Inc. (HYZN) has seen a -9.79% decrease in the past week, with a -31.61% drop in the past month, and a -35.76% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.89%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.04% for HYZN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -16.63% for HYZN stock, with a simple moving average of -53.45% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HYZN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HYZN stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for HYZN by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for HYZN in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $3 based on the research report published on August 05th of the previous year 2022.

DA Davidson gave a rating of “Neutral” to HYZN, setting the target price at $4 in the report published on August 05th of the previous year.

HYZN Trading at -35.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HYZN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -83.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.89%, as shares sank -29.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -36.53% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HYZN fell by -9.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -74.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2490. In addition, Hyzon Motors Inc. saw -31.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HYZN starting from HORIZON FUEL CELL TECHNOLOGIES, who sale 3,769,592 shares at the price of $1.71 back on Dec 27. After this action, HORIZON FUEL CELL TECHNOLOGIES now owns 151,869,414 shares of Hyzon Motors Inc., valued at $6,446,002 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HYZN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1558.16 for the present operating margin

-269.17 for the gross margin

The net margin for Hyzon Motors Inc. stands at -228.90.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 15.87.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Hyzon Motors Inc. (HYZN) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.