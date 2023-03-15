Himax Technologies Inc. (HIMX) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Himax Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: HIMX) is above average at 4.24x, while the 36-month beta value is 2.13.

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Himax Technologies Inc. (HIMX) is $8.22, which is $0.25 above the current market price. The public float for HIMX is 148.80M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.29% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of HIMX on March 15, 2023 was 1.02M shares.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

HIMX) stock’s latest price update

Himax Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: HIMX)’s stock price has increased by 1.86 compared to its previous closing price of 7.52. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.73% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

HIMX’s Market Performance

Himax Technologies Inc. (HIMX) has experienced a 1.73% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -0.26% drop in the past month, and a 7.43% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.34%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.43% for HIMX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.44% for HIMX stock, with a simple moving average of 8.97% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HIMX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HIMX stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for HIMX by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for HIMX in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $7 based on the research report published on July 14th of the previous year 2022.

Nomura, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HIMX reach a price target of $11. The rating they have provided for HIMX stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on April 07th, 2022.

HIMX Trading at 0.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HIMX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.34%, as shares sank -2.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.58% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HIMX rose by +1.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.76. In addition, Himax Technologies Inc. saw 23.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for HIMX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.44 for the present operating margin

+40.55 for the gross margin

The net margin for Himax Technologies Inc. stands at +19.73. Equity return is now at value 26.60, with 13.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.93.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Himax Technologies Inc. (HIMX) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.