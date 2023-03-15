Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (HLX) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

and a 36-month beta value of 2.80. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (HLX) by analysts is $10.71, which is $2.7 above the current market price. The public float for HLX is 142.49M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.60% of that float. On March 15, 2023, the average trading volume of HLX was 1.91M shares.

HLX) stock’s latest price update

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (NYSE: HLX)’s stock price has increased by 1.97 compared to its previous closing price of 7.61. but the company has seen a -8.38% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

HLX’s Market Performance

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (HLX) has experienced a -8.38% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -5.71% drop in the past month, and a 34.02% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.53%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.01% for HLX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.38% for HLX stock, with a simple moving average of 41.08% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HLX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HLX stocks, with BTIG Research repeating the rating for HLX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for HLX in the upcoming period, according to BTIG Research is $10 based on the research report published on October 26th of the previous year 2022.

Evercore ISI, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HLX reach a price target of $8, previously predicting the price at $6. The rating they have provided for HLX stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on July 27th, 2022.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Overweight” to HLX, setting the target price at $5.60 in the report published on February 01st of the previous year.

HLX Trading at -1.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HLX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.53%, as shares sank -4.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.01% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HLX fell by -8.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +70.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.18. In addition, Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. saw 5.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HLX starting from Sparks Scott Andrew, who sale 75,000 shares at the price of $8.44 back on Feb 27. After this action, Sparks Scott Andrew now owns 193,948 shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc., valued at $633,000 using the latest closing price.

Sparks Scott Andrew, the EVP and COO of Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc., sale 26,000 shares at $6.93 during a trade that took place back on Oct 31, which means that Sparks Scott Andrew is holding 254,870 shares at $180,180 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HLX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2.99 for the present operating margin

+5.80 for the gross margin

The net margin for Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. stands at -10.05. Equity return is now at value -5.70, with -3.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.50.

Conclusion

To sum up, Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (HLX) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.