Healthcare Services Group Inc. (HCSG) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Healthcare Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ: HCSG)’s stock price has increased by 4.71 compared to its previous closing price of 12.31. However, the company has seen a 3.62% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Healthcare Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ: HCSG) Right Now?

Healthcare Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ: HCSG) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for HCSG is at 0.37. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for HCSG is $15.60, which is $1.53 above the current market price. The public float for HCSG is 73.55M, and currently, shorts hold a 6.94% of that float. The average trading volume for HCSG on March 15, 2023 was 753.81K shares.

HCSG’s Market Performance

The stock of Healthcare Services Group Inc. (HCSG) has seen a 3.62% increase in the past week, with a 3.04% rise in the past month, and a 0.00% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.57%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.90% for HCSG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.23% for HCSG stock, with a simple moving average of -8.95% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HCSG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HCSG stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for HCSG by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for HCSG in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $17 based on the research report published on February 17th of the current year 2023.

The Benchmark Company, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HCSG reach a price target of $18. The rating they have provided for HCSG stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 20th, 2022.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Underperform” to HCSG, setting the target price at $13.50 in the report published on February 10th of the previous year.

HCSG Trading at -1.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HCSG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.57%, as shares sank -0.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.35% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HCSG rose by +3.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -23.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.18. In addition, Healthcare Services Group Inc. saw 7.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HCSG starting from Brophy Andrew M, who sale 951 shares at the price of $13.41 back on Feb 24. After this action, Brophy Andrew M now owns 3,644 shares of Healthcare Services Group Inc., valued at $12,753 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HCSG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.71 for the present operating margin

+13.36 for the gross margin

The net margin for Healthcare Services Group Inc. stands at +2.05. Equity return is now at value 8.00, with 4.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.85.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Healthcare Services Group Inc. (HCSG) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.