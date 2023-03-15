Hayward Holdings Inc. (HAYW) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for Hayward Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HAYW) is 14.87x, which is above its average ratio. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Hayward Holdings Inc. (HAYW) is $13.23, which is $1.5 above the current market price. The public float for HAYW is 209.69M and currently, short sellers hold a 10.15% of that float. On March 15, 2023, HAYW’s average trading volume was 2.03M shares.

Hayward Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HAYW)’s stock price has increased by 0.97 compared to its previous closing price of 11.34. however, the company has experienced a -3.05% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

HAYW’s Market Performance

HAYW’s stock has fallen by -3.05% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -11.79% and a quarterly rise of 27.08%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.54% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.84% for Hayward Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.45% for HAYW stock, with a simple moving average of -1.22% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HAYW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HAYW stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for HAYW by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for HAYW in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $13 based on the research report published on February 06th of the current year 2023.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HAYW reach a price target of $15, previously predicting the price at $9.50. The rating they have provided for HAYW stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 04th, 2023.

Stifel gave a rating of “Buy” to HAYW, setting the target price at $11 in the report published on December 13th of the previous year.

HAYW Trading at -7.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HAYW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.54%, as shares sank -13.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.16% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HAYW fell by -3.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -21.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.28. In addition, Hayward Holdings Inc. saw 21.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HAYW starting from CCMP Capital, LP, who sale 1,551,920 shares at the price of $11.52 back on Mar 06. After this action, CCMP Capital, LP now owns 1,744,750 shares of Hayward Holdings Inc., valued at $17,878,118 using the latest closing price.

CCMP Capital, LP, the 10% Owner of Hayward Holdings Inc., sale 10,346,129 shares at $11.52 during a trade that took place back on Mar 03, which means that CCMP Capital, LP is holding 1,834,977 shares at $119,187,406 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HAYW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+22.35 for the present operating margin

+42.99 for the gross margin

The net margin for Hayward Holdings Inc. stands at +13.65. Equity return is now at value 14.30, with 6.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.63.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Hayward Holdings Inc. (HAYW) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.