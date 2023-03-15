Hancock Whitney Corporation (HWC) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Hancock Whitney Corporation (NASDAQ: HWC)’s stock price has decreased by -2.32 compared to its previous closing price of 39.74. Despite this, the company has experienced a -17.18% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Hancock Whitney Corporation (NASDAQ: HWC) Right Now?

Hancock Whitney Corporation (NASDAQ: HWC) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.38.

The public float for HWC is 84.90M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.84% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of HWC on March 15, 2023 was 537.91K shares.

HWC’s Market Performance

The stock of Hancock Whitney Corporation (HWC) has seen a -17.18% decrease in the past week, with a -26.41% drop in the past month, and a -25.63% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.17%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.32% for HWC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -19.75% for HWC stock, with a simple moving average of -21.44% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HWC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HWC stocks, with Keefe Bruyette repeating the rating for HWC by listing it as a “Mkt Perform.” The predicted price for HWC in the upcoming period, according to Keefe Bruyette is $50 based on the research report published on March 14th of the current year 2023.

Janney, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HWC reach a price target of $44.50. The rating they have provided for HWC stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on March 14th, 2023.

Truist gave a rating of “Buy” to HWC, setting the target price at $70 in the report published on January 19th of the previous year.

HWC Trading at -21.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HWC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.17%, as shares sank -26.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.50% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HWC fell by -17.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $47.68. In addition, Hancock Whitney Corporation saw -19.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HWC starting from Ziluca Christopher S, who sale 1,821 shares at the price of $53.11 back on Feb 02. After this action, Ziluca Christopher S now owns 18,314 shares of Hancock Whitney Corporation, valued at $96,713 using the latest closing price.

Knight Cecil W. Jr, the Chief Banking Officer of Hancock Whitney Corporation, sale 6,675 shares at $50.12 during a trade that took place back on Jan 30, which means that Knight Cecil W. Jr is holding 30,240 shares at $334,595 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HWC

Equity return is now at value 15.50, with 1.50 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Hancock Whitney Corporation (HWC) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.