Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.’s (HALO) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

In the past week, HALO stock has gone down by -3.23%, with a monthly decline of -14.15% and a quarterly plunge of -26.23%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.83%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.18% for Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -10.76% for HALO stock, with a simple moving average of -12.41% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: HALO) Right Now?

Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: HALO) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for HALO is at 1.27.

The average price suggested by analysts for HALO is $56.11, which is $14.62 above the current market price. The public float for HALO is 133.75M, and currently, shorts hold a 5.16% of that float. The average trading volume for HALO on March 15, 2023 was 1.23M shares.

HALO) stock’s latest price update

Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: HALO)’s stock price has decreased by -2.12 compared to its previous closing price of 42.91. but the company has seen a -3.23% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of HALO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HALO stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for HALO by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for HALO in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $65 based on the research report published on December 21st of the previous year 2022.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HALO reach a price target of $65. The rating they have provided for HALO stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on November 28th, 2022.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Overweight” to HALO, setting the target price at $50 in the report published on September 09th of the previous year.

HALO Trading at -16.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HALO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.83%, as shares sank -14.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -26.29% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HALO fell by -3.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $46.71. In addition, Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. saw -26.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HALO starting from Torley Helen, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $42.73 back on Mar 09. After this action, Torley Helen now owns 623,666 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics Inc., valued at $427,270 using the latest closing price.

Torley Helen, the PRESIDENT AND CEO of Halozyme Therapeutics Inc., sale 10,000 shares at $43.26 during a trade that took place back on Mar 08, which means that Torley Helen is holding 623,666 shares at $432,590 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HALO

Equity return is now at value 98.60, with 12.20 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (HALO) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.