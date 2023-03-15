Gritstone bio Inc. (GRTS) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

while the 36-month beta value is 0.53.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Gritstone bio Inc. (GRTS) is $8.75, which is $6.12 above the current market price. The public float for GRTS is 81.20M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.14% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of GRTS on March 15, 2023 was 988.42K shares.

GRTS) stock’s latest price update

Gritstone bio Inc. (NASDAQ: GRTS)’s stock price has increased by 14.60 compared to its previous closing price of 2.26. however, the company has experienced a 10.68% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

GRTS’s Market Performance

GRTS’s stock has risen by 10.68% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -6.83% and a quarterly drop of -0.77%. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.50% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.59% for Gritstone bio Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.63% for GRTS stock, with a simple moving average of -10.83% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GRTS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GRTS stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for GRTS by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for GRTS in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $6 based on the research report published on October 31st of the previous year 2022.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GRTS reach a price target of $2. The rating they have provided for GRTS stocks is “Sell” according to the report published on August 22nd, 2022.

Goldman gave a rating of “Neutral” to GRTS, setting the target price at $15 in the report published on December 15th of the previous year.

GRTS Trading at -12.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GRTS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -55.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.50%, as shares sank -4.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.80% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GRTS rose by +10.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +46.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.47. In addition, Gritstone bio Inc. saw -24.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GRTS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1414.44 for the present operating margin

-69.28 for the gross margin

The net margin for Gritstone bio Inc. stands at -1291.26. Equity return is now at value -72.50, with -53.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.25.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Gritstone bio Inc. (GRTS) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.