Golar LNG Limited (GLNG) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ: GLNG)’s stock price has decreased by -4.12 compared to its previous closing price of 22.11. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -6.44% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 08/16/22 that Natural Gas Rockets. Winter’s Squeeze on Your Heating Bill.

Is It Worth Investing in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ: GLNG) Right Now?

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ: GLNG) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 2.72x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for GLNG is at 0.68. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for GLNG is $33.86, which is $12.94 above the current market price. The public float for GLNG is 92.19M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.16% of that float. The average trading volume for GLNG on March 15, 2023 was 1.08M shares.

GLNG’s Market Performance

The stock of Golar LNG Limited (GLNG) has seen a -6.44% decrease in the past week, with a -10.96% drop in the past month, and a -13.04% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.93%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.85% for GLNG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.46% for GLNG stock, with a simple moving average of -12.85% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GLNG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GLNG stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for GLNG by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GLNG in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $29 based on the research report published on September 29th of the previous year 2022.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GLNG reach a price target of $27. The rating they have provided for GLNG stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 27th, 2022.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Neutral” to GLNG, setting the target price at $19.50 in the report published on March 03rd of the previous year.

GLNG Trading at -6.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GLNG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.93%, as shares sank -9.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.76% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GLNG fell by -6.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.55. In addition, Golar LNG Limited saw -6.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GLNG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+35.36 for the present operating margin

+52.58 for the gross margin

The net margin for Golar LNG Limited stands at +325.85. Equity return is now at value 33.90, with 17.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.91.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Golar LNG Limited (GLNG) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.