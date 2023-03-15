Globus Medical Inc. (GMED) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Globus Medical Inc. (NYSE: GMED) is above average at 28.29x. The 36-month beta value for GMED is also noteworthy at 1.07. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 12 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for GMED is $67.17, which is $14.49 above than the current price. The public float for GMED is 76.58M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.05% of that float. The average trading volume of GMED on March 15, 2023 was 1.25M shares.

GMED) stock’s latest price update

Globus Medical Inc. (NYSE: GMED)’s stock price has decreased by -1.07 compared to its previous closing price of 53.25. Despite this, the company has experienced a -8.38% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

GMED’s Market Performance

Globus Medical Inc. (GMED) has experienced a -8.38% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -12.61% drop in the past month, and a -26.83% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.48%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.52% for GMED. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -9.72% for GMED stock, with a simple moving average of -18.15% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GMED

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GMED stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for GMED by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for GMED in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $63 based on the research report published on February 13th of the current year 2023.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GMED reach a price target of $67. The rating they have provided for GMED stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on February 10th, 2023.

Truist gave a rating of “Hold” to GMED, setting the target price at $70 in the report published on February 10th of the current year.

GMED Trading at -22.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GMED to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.48%, as shares sank -11.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -29.34% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GMED fell by -8.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $58.01. In addition, Globus Medical Inc. saw -29.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GMED starting from Pfeil Keith W, who sale 29,167 shares at the price of $77.57 back on Feb 02. After this action, Pfeil Keith W now owns 0 shares of Globus Medical Inc., valued at $2,262,426 using the latest closing price.

Huller Kelly, the SVP, GC, Corporate Secretary of Globus Medical Inc., sale 7,500 shares at $75.00 during a trade that took place back on Dec 01, which means that Huller Kelly is holding 0 shares at $562,501 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GMED

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+23.11 for the present operating margin

+72.48 for the gross margin

The net margin for Globus Medical Inc. stands at +18.59. Equity return is now at value 10.70, with 9.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.18.

Conclusion

In summary, Globus Medical Inc. (GMED) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.