Glacier Bancorp Inc.’s (GBCI) Stock: A -9.75% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of Glacier Bancorp Inc. (GBCI) has gone down by -7.26% for the week, with a -12.07% drop in the past month and a -23.44% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.86%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.78% for GBCI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -9.75% for GBCI stock, with a simple moving average of -17.76% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Glacier Bancorp Inc. (NYSE: GBCI) Right Now?

Glacier Bancorp Inc. (NYSE: GBCI) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for GBCI is 0.82. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for GBCI is $49.86, which is $8.48 above the current price. The public float for GBCI is 110.27M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.42% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GBCI on March 15, 2023 was 490.58K shares.

GBCI) stock’s latest price update

Glacier Bancorp Inc. (NYSE: GBCI)’s stock price has increased by 4.44 compared to its previous closing price of 39.62. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -7.26% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of GBCI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GBCI stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for GBCI by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for GBCI in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $51 based on the research report published on February 21st of the current year 2023.

Truist, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GBCI reach a price target of $60, previously predicting the price at $62. The rating they have provided for GBCI stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 21st, 2021.

Stephens gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to GBCI, setting the target price at $56 in the report published on February 19th of the previous year.

GBCI Trading at -11.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GBCI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.86%, as shares sank -12.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.29% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GBCI fell by -7.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $45.55. In addition, Glacier Bancorp Inc. saw -16.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GBCI starting from COPHER RON J, who purchase 2,578 shares at the price of $38.74 back on Mar 13. After this action, COPHER RON J now owns 77,494 shares of Glacier Bancorp Inc., valued at $99,861 using the latest closing price.

Langel Craig A, the CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD of Glacier Bancorp Inc., purchase 5,000 shares at $40.21 during a trade that took place back on Mar 10, which means that Langel Craig A is holding 86,457 shares at $201,062 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GBCI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+40.30 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Glacier Bancorp Inc. stands at +31.90. Equity return is now at value 10.60, with 1.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.03.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Glacier Bancorp Inc. (GBCI) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.