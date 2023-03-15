GDS Holdings Limited (GDS) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GDS)’s stock price has decreased by -1.45 compared to its previous closing price of 15.82. Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -11.37% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GDS) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for GDS is at 0.71. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for GDS is $182.42, which is $11.94 above the current market price. The public float for GDS is 175.68M, and currently, shorts hold a 6.45% of that float. The average trading volume for GDS on March 15, 2023 was 1.25M shares.

GDS’s Market Performance

GDS’s stock has seen a -11.37% decrease for the week, with a -30.77% drop in the past month and a -23.95% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.39%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.19% for GDS Holdings Limited The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -20.02% for GDS stock, with a simple moving average of -30.13% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GDS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GDS stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for GDS by listing it as a “Sector Perform.” The predicted price for GDS in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $33 based on the research report published on August 26th of the previous year 2022.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GDS reach a price target of $28. The rating they have provided for GDS stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on August 25th, 2022.

Deutsche Bank gave a rating of “Hold” to GDS, setting the target price at $32.80 in the report published on August 25th of the previous year.

GDS Trading at -29.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GDS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -67.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.39%, as shares sank -32.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -25.87% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GDS fell by -11.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -38.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.12. In addition, GDS Holdings Limited saw -24.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GDS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.28 for the present operating margin

+21.03 for the gross margin

The net margin for GDS Holdings Limited stands at -16.18. The total capital return value is set at 0.99, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.41. Equity return is now at value -7.00, with -2.30 for asset returns.

Based on GDS Holdings Limited (GDS), the company’s capital structure generated 148.69 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 59.79. Total debt to assets is 52.79, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 126.66. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 49.01.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.11, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.47. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.34 and the total asset turnover is 0.12. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.07.

Conclusion

In conclusion, GDS Holdings Limited (GDS) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.