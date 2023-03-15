Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (GLPI) Stock: A Closer Look at the Moving Averages

The stock of Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (GLPI) has seen a -5.63% decrease in the past week, with a -4.97% drop in the past month, and a -2.08% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.37%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.73% for GLPI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.08% for GLPI stock, with a simple moving average of 2.11% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (NASDAQ: GLPI) Right Now?

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (NASDAQ: GLPI) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for GLPI is 1.03.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The public float for GLPI is 246.04M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.81% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GLPI on March 15, 2023 was 1.12M shares.

GLPI) stock’s latest price update

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (NASDAQ: GLPI)’s stock price has increased by 0.69 compared to its previous closing price of 50.43. but the company has seen a -5.63% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of GLPI

The stock of Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (GLPI) has seen a -5.63% decrease in the past week, with a -4.97% drop in the past month, and a -2.08% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.37%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.73% for GLPI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.08% for GLPI stock, with a simple moving average of 2.11% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GLPI

Truist, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GLPI reach a price target of $60, previously predicting the price at $54. The rating they have provided for GLPI stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 11th, 2023.

Raymond James gave a rating of “Outperform” to GLPI, setting the target price at $55 in the report published on January 09th of the current year.

GLPI Trading at -3.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GLPI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.37%, as shares sank -5.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.40% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GLPI fell by -6.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $53.00. In addition, Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. saw -2.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GLPI starting from Urdang E Scott, who purchase 1,000 shares at the price of $53.82 back on Mar 01. After this action, Urdang E Scott now owns 150,132 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc., valued at $53,820 using the latest closing price.

Moore Brandon John, the COO, Gen Counsel & Sec of Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc., sale 3,000 shares at $54.00 during a trade that took place back on Feb 01, which means that Moore Brandon John is holding 215,981 shares at $162,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GLPI

Equity return is now at value 20.10, with 6.40 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (GLPI) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.