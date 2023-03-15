Funko Inc. (FNKO) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Funko Inc. (NASDAQ: FNKO)’s stock price has increased by 0.67 compared to its previous closing price of 7.41. however, the company has experienced a -19.70% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Funko Inc. (NASDAQ: FNKO) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.65. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Funko Inc. (FNKO) is $10.86, which is $3.62 above the current market price. The public float for FNKO is 31.02M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.78% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of FNKO on March 15, 2023 was 684.06K shares.

FNKO’s Market Performance

The stock of Funko Inc. (FNKO) has seen a -19.70% decrease in the past week, with a -29.56% drop in the past month, and a -21.56% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.46%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.08% for FNKO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -26.70% for FNKO stock, with a simple moving average of -56.29% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FNKO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FNKO stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for FNKO by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for FNKO in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $8.50 based on the research report published on February 01st of the current year 2023.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FNKO reach a price target of $13, previously predicting the price at $15. The rating they have provided for FNKO stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on January 12th, 2023.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Neutral” to FNKO, setting the target price at $9 in the report published on November 07th of the previous year.

FNKO Trading at -32.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FNKO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -73.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.46%, as shares sank -30.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -29.82% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FNKO fell by -19.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -60.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.01. In addition, Funko Inc. saw -31.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FNKO starting from Perlmutter Andrew Mark, who sale 5,941 shares at the price of $8.29 back on Mar 09. After this action, Perlmutter Andrew Mark now owns 114,304 shares of Funko Inc., valued at $49,265 using the latest closing price.

Oddie Andrew David, the CHIEF REVENUE OFFICER of Funko Inc., sale 2,334 shares at $8.47 during a trade that took place back on Mar 09, which means that Oddie Andrew David is holding 28,841 shares at $19,771 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FNKO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.05 for the present operating margin

+29.21 for the gross margin

The net margin for Funko Inc. stands at -0.61. Equity return is now at value -2.10, with -0.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.31.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Funko Inc. (FNKO) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.