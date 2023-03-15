Ford Motor Company (F) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F)’s stock price has decreased by -3.64 compared to its previous closing price of 11.93. Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -11.44% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 03/10/23 that Ford Recalls 18 F-150 Lightning EV Trucks to Fix Battery Defect

Is It Worth Investing in Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for F is at 1.54. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for F is $13.64, which is $1.92 above the current market price. The public float for F is 3.88B, and currently, shorts hold a 3.33% of that float. The average trading volume for F on March 15, 2023 was 67.29M shares.

F’s Market Performance

F’s stock has seen a -11.44% decrease for the week, with a -12.18% drop in the past month and a -10.27% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.01%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.42% for Ford Motor Company The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.83% for F stock, with a simple moving average of -8.61% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of F

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for F stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for F by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for F in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $13 based on the research report published on February 15th of the current year 2023.

Deutsche Bank gave a rating of “Sell” to F, setting the target price at $11 in the report published on February 03rd of the current year.

F Trading at -7.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought F to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.01%, as shares sank -11.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.55% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, F fell by -11.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.40. In addition, Ford Motor Company saw 3.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at F starting from FARLEY JR JAMES D, who sale 79,921 shares at the price of $12.86 back on Mar 03. After this action, FARLEY JR JAMES D now owns 1,638,667 shares of Ford Motor Company, valued at $1,027,840 using the latest closing price.

Lawler John T., the Vice President, CFO of Ford Motor Company, sale 29,821 shares at $13.07 during a trade that took place back on Mar 03, which means that Lawler John T. is holding 443,683 shares at $389,623 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for F

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.05 for the present operating margin

+15.88 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ford Motor Company stands at -1.25. Equity return is now at value -4.50, with -0.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.20.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Ford Motor Company (F) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.