Fluence Energy Inc. (FLNC) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Fluence Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: FLNC)’s stock price has decreased by -4.85 compared to its previous closing price of 18.13. However, the company has seen a fall of -16.02% in its stock price over the last five trading days. MarketWatch.com reported on 03/04/22 that EV market facing tougher uphill from battery costs than vital mineral shortage

Is It Worth Investing in Fluence Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: FLNC) Right Now?

The average price suggested by analysts for FLNC is $26.00, which is $8.75 above the current market price. The public float for FLNC is 37.64M, and currently, shorts hold a 17.18% of that float. The average trading volume for FLNC on March 15, 2023 was 1.24M shares.

FLNC’s Market Performance

FLNC’s stock has seen a -16.02% decrease for the week, with a -21.45% drop in the past month and a 8.49% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.39%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.43% for Fluence Energy Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -13.63% for FLNC stock, with a simple moving average of 7.93% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FLNC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FLNC stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for FLNC by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for FLNC in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $25 based on the research report published on February 10th of the current year 2023.

Canaccord Genuity, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FLNC reach a price target of $16. The rating they have provided for FLNC stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 13th, 2022.

Goldman gave a rating of “Neutral” to FLNC, setting the target price at $9.50 in the report published on May 13th of the previous year.

FLNC Trading at -16.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FLNC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.39%, as shares sank -20.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.17% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FLNC fell by -16.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +82.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.74. In addition, Fluence Energy Inc. saw 0.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FLNC starting from Boll Rebecca, who sale 71,158 shares at the price of $19.62 back on Mar 03. After this action, Boll Rebecca now owns 30,395 shares of Fluence Energy Inc., valued at $1,396,319 using the latest closing price.

Boll Rebecca, the SVP & Chief Product Officer of Fluence Energy Inc., sale 19,706 shares at $19.23 during a trade that took place back on Mar 02, which means that Boll Rebecca is holding 101,553 shares at $378,958 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FLNC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-19.40 for the present operating margin

-1.54 for the gross margin

The net margin for Fluence Energy Inc. stands at -8.72. Equity return is now at value -25.80, with -5.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.44.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Fluence Energy Inc. (FLNC) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.