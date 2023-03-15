Expeditors International of Washington Inc. (EXPD) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Expeditors International of Washington Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPD)’s stock price has decreased by -1.49 compared to its previous closing price of 107.75. but the company has seen a -3.17% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Expeditors International of Washington Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPD) Right Now?

Expeditors International of Washington Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPD) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 12.89x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.99. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 6 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Expeditors International of Washington Inc. (EXPD) by analysts is $97.25, which is -$6.87 below the current market price. The public float for EXPD is 153.32M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.46% of that float. On March 15, 2023, the average trading volume of EXPD was 1.45M shares.

EXPD’s Market Performance

EXPD stock saw a decrease of -3.17% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -5.20% and a quarterly a decrease of -1.64%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.28%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.49% for Expeditors International of Washington Inc. (EXPD). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.59% for EXPD stock, with a simple moving average of 2.57% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EXPD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EXPD stocks, with Exane BNP Paribas repeating the rating for EXPD by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for EXPD in the upcoming period, according to Exane BNP Paribas is $107 based on the research report published on December 01st of the previous year 2022.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EXPD reach a price target of $95. The rating they have provided for EXPD stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on November 22nd, 2022.

EXPD Trading at -2.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EXPD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.28%, as shares sank -5.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.88% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EXPD fell by -3.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $108.63. In addition, Expeditors International of Washington Inc. saw 2.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EXPD starting from Musser Jeffrey S, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $109.76 back on Mar 08. After this action, Musser Jeffrey S now owns 137,309 shares of Expeditors International of Washington Inc., valued at $1,097,593 using the latest closing price.

ALGER EUGENE K, the President Global Services of Expeditors International of Washington Inc., sale 11,500 shares at $113.43 during a trade that took place back on Nov 16, which means that ALGER EUGENE K is holding 17,879 shares at $1,304,422 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EXPD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.69 for the present operating margin

+13.95 for the gross margin

The net margin for Expeditors International of Washington Inc. stands at +7.95. Equity return is now at value 38.90, with 19.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.07.

Conclusion

To sum up, Expeditors International of Washington Inc. (EXPD) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.