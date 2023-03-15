Examining the Volatility of W. R. Berkley Corporation’s (WRB) Stock

The stock of W. R. Berkley Corporation (WRB) has gone down by -7.43% for the week, with a -11.96% drop in the past month and a -18.24% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.47%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.83% for WRB. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -8.34% for WRB stock, with a simple moving average of -11.73% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE: WRB) Right Now?

W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE: WRB) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for WRB is 0.64. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for WRB is $82.00, which is $22.91 above the current price. The public float for WRB is 202.26M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.41% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of WRB on March 15, 2023 was 1.34M shares.

WRB) stock’s latest price update

W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE: WRB)’s stock price has decreased by -1.49 compared to its previous closing price of 61.18. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -7.43% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WRB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WRB stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for WRB by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for WRB in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $76 based on the research report published on March 15th of the current year 2023.

BMO Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WRB reach a price target of $76. The rating they have provided for WRB stocks is “Market Perform” according to the report published on January 20th, 2023.

Janney gave a rating of “Buy” to WRB, setting the target price at $88 in the report published on November 11th of the previous year.

WRB Trading at -12.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WRB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.47%, as shares sank -9.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.65% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WRB fell by -7.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $65.42. In addition, W. R. Berkley Corporation saw -16.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WRB starting from BROCKBANK MARK ELLWOOD, who purchase 1,434 shares at the price of $61.85 back on Aug 01. After this action, BROCKBANK MARK ELLWOOD now owns 6,000 shares of W. R. Berkley Corporation, valued at $88,692 using the latest closing price.

BROCKBANK MARK ELLWOOD, the Director of W. R. Berkley Corporation, purchase 4,566 shares at $62.00 during a trade that took place back on Jul 29, which means that BROCKBANK MARK ELLWOOD is holding 4,566 shares at $283,092 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WRB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.11 for the present operating margin

The net margin for W. R. Berkley Corporation stands at +12.37. Equity return is now at value 20.90, with 4.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.43.

Conclusion

In conclusion, W. R. Berkley Corporation (WRB) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.