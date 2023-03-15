Examining the Volatility of OneMain Holdings Inc.’s (OMF) Stock

The stock of OneMain Holdings Inc. (OMF) has gone down by -15.13% for the week, with a -20.90% drop in the past month and a -1.70% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.87%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.98% for OMF. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -16.27% for OMF stock, with a simple moving average of -5.35% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in OneMain Holdings Inc. (NYSE: OMF) Right Now?

OneMain Holdings Inc. (NYSE: OMF) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.10x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for OMF is 1.73.

The average price predicted by analysts for OMF is $51.93, which is $16.4 above the current price. The public float for OMF is 116.95M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.80% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of OMF on March 15, 2023 was 1.46M shares.

OMF) stock’s latest price update

OneMain Holdings Inc. (NYSE: OMF)’s stock price has increased by 0.67 compared to its previous closing price of 35.67. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -15.13% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OMF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OMF stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for OMF by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for OMF in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $39 based on the research report published on January 06th of the current year 2023.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OMF reach a price target of $40, previously predicting the price at $65. The rating they have provided for OMF stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on July 13th, 2022.

OMF Trading at -13.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OMF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.87%, as shares sank -21.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.64% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OMF fell by -15.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $42.39. In addition, OneMain Holdings Inc. saw 7.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OMF starting from Shulman Douglas H., who purchase 1,150 shares at the price of $37.08 back on Aug 01. After this action, Shulman Douglas H. now owns 337,936 shares of OneMain Holdings Inc., valued at $42,642 using the latest closing price.

Shulman Douglas H., the President and CEO of OneMain Holdings Inc., purchase 1,000 shares at $40.23 during a trade that took place back on May 20, which means that Shulman Douglas H. is holding 349,612 shares at $40,233 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OMF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+41.11 for the present operating margin

+86.49 for the gross margin

The net margin for OneMain Holdings Inc. stands at +17.25. Equity return is now at value 28.90, with 4.00 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, OneMain Holdings Inc. (OMF) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.