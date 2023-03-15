Evergy Inc. (EVRG) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Evergy Inc. (NASDAQ: EVRG)’s stock price has increased by 1.36 compared to its previous closing price of 58.89. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 2.24% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Evergy Inc. (NASDAQ: EVRG) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Evergy Inc. (NASDAQ: EVRG) is above average at 18.28x. The 36-month beta value for EVRG is also noteworthy at 0.49. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for EVRG is $63.00, which is $3.74 above than the current price. The public float for EVRG is 229.03M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.91% of that float. The average trading volume of EVRG on March 15, 2023 was 1.38M shares.

EVRG’s Market Performance

EVRG’s stock has seen a 2.24% increase for the week, with a -2.26% drop in the past month and a -4.33% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.79%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.25% for Evergy Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.26% for EVRG stock, with a simple moving average of -5.83% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EVRG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EVRG stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for EVRG by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for EVRG in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $57 based on the research report published on November 29th of the previous year 2022.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EVRG reach a price target of $54, previously predicting the price at $64. The rating they have provided for EVRG stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on November 23rd, 2022.

EVRG Trading at -2.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EVRG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.79%, as shares sank -2.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.03% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EVRG rose by +2.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $59.76. In addition, Evergy Inc. saw -5.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EVRG starting from Bryant Kevin E., who sale 22,500 shares at the price of $59.81 back on Mar 09. After this action, Bryant Kevin E. now owns 32,993 shares of Evergy Inc., valued at $1,345,689 using the latest closing price.

Lawrence Sandra AJ, the Director of Evergy Inc., sale 400 shares at $70.01 during a trade that took place back on Jun 03, which means that Lawrence Sandra AJ is holding 480 shares at $28,003 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EVRG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+22.26 for the present operating margin

+29.06 for the gross margin

The net margin for Evergy Inc. stands at +12.85. Equity return is now at value 8.00, with 2.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.53.

Conclusion

In summary, Evergy Inc. (EVRG) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.