Evaluating the Impact of 1.25 Increase on Ecopetrol S.A.’s (EC) Stock

The stock of Ecopetrol S.A. (EC) has seen a -6.66% decrease in the past week, with a -4.02% drop in the past month, and a 15.62% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.02%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.48% for EC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.68% for EC stock, with a simple moving average of -1.93% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE: EC) Right Now?

Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE: EC) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 3.07x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.44. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price predicted for Ecopetrol S.A. (EC) by analysts is $60972.45, which is $3.8 above the current market price. The public float for EC is 221.63M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.02% of that float. On March 15, 2023, the average trading volume of EC was 2.41M shares.

EC) stock’s latest price update

Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE: EC)’s stock price has increased by 1.25 compared to its previous closing price of 10.38. Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -6.66% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EC

The stock of Ecopetrol S.A. (EC) has seen a -6.66% decrease in the past week, with a -4.02% drop in the past month, and a 15.62% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.02%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.48% for EC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.68% for EC stock, with a simple moving average of -1.93% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EC stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for EC by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for EC in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $12 based on the research report published on February 10th of the current year 2023.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EC reach a price target of $13. The rating they have provided for EC stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on February 09th, 2023.

EC Trading at -4.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.02%, as shares sank -3.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.89% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EC fell by -6.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -29.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.89. In addition, Ecopetrol S.A. saw 0.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for EC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+37.86 for the present operating margin

+43.90 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ecopetrol S.A. stands at +20.96. Equity return is now at value 37.10, with 10.30 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Ecopetrol S.A. (EC) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.