Envista Holdings Corporation (NVST) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Envista Holdings Corporation (NYSE: NVST)’s stock price has increased by 2.82 compared to its previous closing price of 37.61. however, the company has experienced a -0.36% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Envista Holdings Corporation (NYSE: NVST) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Envista Holdings Corporation (NYSE: NVST) is 28.84x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for NVST is 1.42. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Envista Holdings Corporation (NVST) is $46.00, which is $7.08 above the current market price. The public float for NVST is 161.64M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.79% of that float. On March 15, 2023, NVST’s average trading volume was 1.85M shares.

NVST’s Market Performance

NVST stock saw a decrease of -0.36% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -3.16% and a quarterly a decrease of 17.75%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.51%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.47% for Envista Holdings Corporation (NVST). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.15% for NVST stock, with a simple moving average of 4.63% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NVST

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NVST stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for NVST by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for NVST in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $46 based on the research report published on August 29th of the previous year 2022.

Robert W. Baird, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NVST reach a price target of $46, previously predicting the price at $54. The rating they have provided for NVST stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on June 14th, 2022.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Overweight” to NVST, setting the target price at $48 in the report published on January 31st of the previous year.

NVST Trading at 2.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NVST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.51%, as shares sank -3.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.54% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NVST fell by -0.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $38.66. In addition, Envista Holdings Corporation saw 14.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NVST starting from Yu Howard H, who sale 10,016 shares at the price of $37.90 back on Feb 28. After this action, Yu Howard H now owns 45,865 shares of Envista Holdings Corporation, valued at $379,606 using the latest closing price.

Yu Howard H, the Chief Financial Officer of Envista Holdings Corporation, sale 657 shares at $36.55 during a trade that took place back on Nov 17, which means that Yu Howard H is holding 51,106 shares at $24,013 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NVST

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.45 for the present operating margin

+57.93 for the gross margin

The net margin for Envista Holdings Corporation stands at +9.26. Equity return is now at value 6.00, with 3.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.15.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Envista Holdings Corporation (NVST) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.