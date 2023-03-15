EHang Holdings Limited (EH): A Technical Analysis

The public float for EH is 36.94M, and currently, short sellers hold a 23.66% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of EH on March 15, 2023 was 1.76M shares.

EH) stock’s latest price update

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EH)’s stock price has decreased by -7.78 compared to its previous closing price of 10.16. Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -16.86% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

EH’s Market Performance

EHang Holdings Limited (EH) has experienced a -16.86% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -25.10% drop in the past month, and a 27.14% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.98%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.49% for EH. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -16.52% for EH stock, with a simple moving average of 17.70% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EH stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for EH by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for EH in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $4 based on the research report published on October 27th of the previous year 2022.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EH reach a price target of $23. The rating they have provided for EH stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on October 19th, 2021.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to EH, setting the target price at $33 in the report published on April 13th of the previous year.

EH Trading at -22.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.98%, as shares sank -19.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.28% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EH fell by -16.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +23.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.11. In addition, EHang Holdings Limited saw 9.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for EH

Equity return is now at value -125.40, with -64.80 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, EHang Holdings Limited (EH) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.