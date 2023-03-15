Easterly Government Properties Inc. (DEA) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Easterly Government Properties Inc. (NYSE: DEA)’s stock price has decreased by -1.55 compared to its previous closing price of 14.18. However, the company has seen a fall of -7.18% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Easterly Government Properties Inc. (NYSE: DEA) Right Now?

Easterly Government Properties Inc. (NYSE: DEA) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.06x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for DEA is 0.66. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for DEA is $15.42, which is $1.46 above the current price. The public float for DEA is 90.47M and currently, short sellers hold a 8.11% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DEA on March 15, 2023 was 837.73K shares.

DEA’s Market Performance

DEA stock saw a decrease of -7.18% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -12.75% and a quarterly a decrease of -8.64%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.93%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.06% for Easterly Government Properties Inc. (DEA). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -8.35% for DEA stock, with a simple moving average of -17.61% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DEA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DEA stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for DEA by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for DEA in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $14 based on the research report published on December 16th of the previous year 2022.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DEA reach a price target of $15.50, previously predicting the price at $18. The rating they have provided for DEA stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on December 14th, 2022.

Compass Point gave a rating of “Neutral” to DEA, setting the target price at $17 in the report published on November 03rd of the previous year.

DEA Trading at -9.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DEA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.93%, as shares sank -13.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.38% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DEA fell by -7.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -29.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.12. In addition, Easterly Government Properties Inc. saw -2.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DEA starting from Trimble William C., who sale 7,000 shares at the price of $21.40 back on Mar 29. After this action, Trimble William C. now owns 91,279 shares of Easterly Government Properties Inc., valued at $149,800 using the latest closing price.

Crate Darrell W, the Chairman of Easterly Government Properties Inc., sale 10,406 shares at $20.94 during a trade that took place back on Mar 15, which means that Crate Darrell W is holding 773 shares at $217,902 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DEA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+24.36 for the present operating margin

+33.27 for the gross margin

The net margin for Easterly Government Properties Inc. stands at +10.53. Equity return is now at value 2.40, with 1.10 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Easterly Government Properties Inc. (DEA) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.