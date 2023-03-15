Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: DVAX) is above average at 5.12x. The 36-month beta value for DVAX is also noteworthy at 1.50. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for DVAX is $23.17, which is $13.25 above than the current price. The public float for DVAX is 127.22M, and at present, short sellers hold a 12.70% of that float. The average trading volume of DVAX on March 15, 2023 was 1.52M shares.

DVAX stock's latest price update

Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: DVAX)’s stock price has increased by 1.95 compared to its previous closing price of 9.76. However, the company has seen a -1.09% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 09/13/21 that The U.K. Canceled a Vaccine Deal. Here’s the Fallout for Stocks.

DVAX’s Market Performance

DVAX’s stock has fallen by -1.09% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -9.95% and a quarterly drop of -11.56%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.16% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.12% for Dynavax Technologies Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.31% for DVAX stock, with a simple moving average of -16.54% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DVAX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DVAX stocks, with JMP Securities repeating the rating for DVAX by listing it as a “Mkt Outperform.” The predicted price for DVAX in the upcoming period, according to JMP Securities is $22 based on the research report published on September 27th of the previous year 2022.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DVAX reach a price target of $38. The rating they have provided for DVAX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 06th, 2022.

Goldman gave a rating of “Buy” to DVAX, setting the target price at $19 in the report published on August 06th of the previous year.

DVAX Trading at -8.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DVAX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.16%, as shares sank -11.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.66% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DVAX fell by -1.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.44. In addition, Dynavax Technologies Corporation saw -6.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DVAX starting from Burgess Justin, who sale 22,371 shares at the price of $10.38 back on Feb 27. After this action, Burgess Justin now owns 0 shares of Dynavax Technologies Corporation, valued at $232,146 using the latest closing price.

Hack Andrew A. F., the Director of Dynavax Technologies Corporation, sale 1,500,000 shares at $11.60 during a trade that took place back on Dec 06, which means that Hack Andrew A. F. is holding 3,915,000 shares at $17,400,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DVAX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+39.40 for the present operating margin

+63.73 for the gross margin

The net margin for Dynavax Technologies Corporation stands at +40.53. Equity return is now at value 65.40, with 29.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.11.

Conclusion

In summary, Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.