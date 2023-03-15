DXC Technology Company (DXC) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

DXC Technology Company (NYSE: DXC) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for DXC is 1.98. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 7 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for DXC is $32.17, which is $7.65 above the current price. The public float for DXC is 226.41M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.36% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DXC on March 15, 2023 was 1.54M shares.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

DXC) stock’s latest price update

DXC Technology Company (NYSE: DXC)’s stock price has increased by 0.94 compared to its previous closing price of 24.35. However, the company has seen a -7.14% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 10/04/22 that DXC Stock Surges on News of Potential Sale

DXC’s Market Performance

DXC’s stock has fallen by -7.14% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -14.95% and a quarterly drop of -6.61%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.75% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.96% for DXC Technology Company The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -11.80% for DXC stock, with a simple moving average of -13.45% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DXC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DXC stocks, with MoffettNathanson repeating the rating for DXC by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for DXC in the upcoming period, according to MoffettNathanson is $28 based on the research report published on January 19th of the current year 2023.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DXC reach a price target of $33, previously predicting the price at $31. The rating they have provided for DXC stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on December 15th, 2022.

Susquehanna gave a rating of “Neutral” to DXC, setting the target price at $31 in the report published on September 16th of the previous year.

DXC Trading at -12.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DXC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.75%, as shares sank -17.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.08% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DXC fell by -7.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.62. In addition, DXC Technology Company saw -7.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DXC starting from DECKELMAN WILLIAM L JR, who sale 33,331 shares at the price of $29.05 back on Feb 09. After this action, DECKELMAN WILLIAM L JR now owns 157,128 shares of DXC Technology Company, valued at $968,282 using the latest closing price.

FERNANDEZ RAUL J, the Director of DXC Technology Company, sale 5,000 shares at $29.75 during a trade that took place back on Nov 23, which means that FERNANDEZ RAUL J is holding 47,092 shares at $148,750 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DXC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.97 for the present operating margin

+10.94 for the gross margin

The net margin for DXC Technology Company stands at +4.41. Equity return is now at value 15.10, with 3.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.09.

Conclusion

In conclusion, DXC Technology Company (DXC) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.