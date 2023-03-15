Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. (DNB) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for DNB is $14.86, which is $3.98 above the current price. The public float for DNB is 339.98M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.27% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DNB on March 15, 2023 was 2.40M shares.

DNB) stock’s latest price update

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DNB)’s stock price has decreased by -0.45 compared to its previous closing price of 11.15. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -7.88% in its stock price over the last five trading days. MarketWatch.com reported on 01/26/23 that How Kobe Bryant made his $600 million fortune — and who is in charge of it now

DNB’s Market Performance

DNB’s stock has fallen by -7.88% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -20.49% and a quarterly drop of -14.29%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.24% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.21% for Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -9.84% for DNB stock, with a simple moving average of -19.99% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DNB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DNB stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for DNB by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for DNB in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $17 based on the research report published on February 23rd of the current year 2023.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DNB reach a price target of $15.50. The rating they have provided for DNB stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 17th, 2023.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Overweight” to DNB, setting the target price at $21 in the report published on July 13th of the previous year.

DNB Trading at -15.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DNB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.24%, as shares sank -21.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.48% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DNB fell by -7.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -33.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.16. In addition, Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. saw -9.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DNB starting from Massey Richard N, who sale 181,630 shares at the price of $13.00 back on Dec 15. After this action, Massey Richard N now owns 602,592 shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc., valued at $2,361,190 using the latest closing price.

THOMAS H. LEE ADVISORS, LLC, the Director of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc., sale 8,287,846 shares at $13.40 during a trade that took place back on Nov 17, which means that THOMAS H. LEE ADVISORS, LLC is holding 49,579,771 shares at $111,098,576 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DNB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.97 for the present operating margin

+41.18 for the gross margin

The net margin for Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. stands at -0.10. Equity return is now at value -0.10, with 0.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.64.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. (DNB) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.