Destination XL Group Inc. (DXLG) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for Destination XL Group Inc. (NASDAQ: DXLG) is 4.37x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for DXLG is 1.42. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Destination XL Group Inc. (DXLG) is $9.75, which is $3.85 above the current market price. The public float for DXLG is 54.94M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.84% of that float. On March 15, 2023, DXLG’s average trading volume was 563.42K shares.

DXLG) stock’s latest price update

Destination XL Group Inc. (NASDAQ: DXLG)’s stock price has increased by 4.24 compared to its previous closing price of 5.66. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.51% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

DXLG’s Market Performance

DXLG’s stock has risen by 0.51% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -11.81% and a quarterly drop of -4.53%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.73% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.81% for Destination XL Group Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.14% for DXLG stock, with a simple moving average of 4.30% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DXLG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DXLG stocks, with DA Davidson repeating the rating for DXLG by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for DXLG in the upcoming period, according to DA Davidson is $11 based on the research report published on September 14th of the previous year 2021.

DXLG Trading at -10.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DXLG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.73%, as shares sank -12.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.33% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DXLG rose by +0.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +40.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.05. In addition, Destination XL Group Inc. saw -12.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DXLG starting from Surette Allison, who sale 30,000 shares at the price of $6.75 back on Feb 13. After this action, Surette Allison now owns 64,123 shares of Destination XL Group Inc., valued at $202,560 using the latest closing price.

Gaeta Anthony, the Chief Stores Officer of Destination XL Group Inc., sale 20,000 shares at $6.54 during a trade that took place back on Feb 13, which means that Gaeta Anthony is holding 133,711 shares at $130,848 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DXLG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.73 for the present operating margin

+45.98 for the gross margin

The net margin for Destination XL Group Inc. stands at +11.23. Equity return is now at value 97.70, with 29.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.11.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Destination XL Group Inc. (DXLG) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.