Deere & Company (DE) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) is above average at 14.93x. The 36-month beta value for DE is also noteworthy at 1.06. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 8 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for DE is $480.91, which is $69.37 above than the current price. The public float for DE is 295.70M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.77% of that float. The average trading volume of DE on March 15, 2023 was 1.46M shares.

Deere & Company (NYSE: DE)’s stock price has increased by 1.06 compared to its previous closing price of 398.22. However, the company has experienced a -3.75% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/17/23 that Farm-Sector Strength Drives Rising Demand for Deere Equipment

DE’s Market Performance

Deere & Company (DE) has seen a -3.75% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -3.67% decline in the past month and a -7.44% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.51%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.51% for DE. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.75% for DE stock, with a simple moving average of 5.90% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DE

Cowen gave a rating of “Market Perform” to DE, setting the target price at $396 in the report published on June 09th of the previous year.

DE Trading at -4.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.51%, as shares sank -3.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.11% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DE fell by -3.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +17.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $417.50. In addition, Deere & Company saw -6.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DE starting from CAMPBELL RYAN D, who sale 11,429 shares at the price of $439.69 back on Dec 01. After this action, CAMPBELL RYAN D now owns 13,147 shares of Deere & Company, valued at $5,025,217 using the latest closing price.

Howze Marc A, the Sr Advisor, Office of Chairman of Deere & Company, sale 10,910 shares at $442.79 during a trade that took place back on Nov 29, which means that Howze Marc A is holding 17,321 shares at $4,830,881 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.63 for the present operating margin

+29.22 for the gross margin

The net margin for Deere & Company stands at +13.58. Equity return is now at value 41.20, with 9.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.27.

Conclusion

In summary, Deere & Company (DE) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.