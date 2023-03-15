Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. (PLAY) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: PLAY) is above average at 13.45x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.95.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. (PLAY) is $52.88, which is $19.18 above the current market price. The public float for PLAY is 41.97M, and currently, short sellers hold a 10.76% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of PLAY on March 15, 2023 was 1.00M shares.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

PLAY) stock’s latest price update

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: PLAY)’s stock price has decreased by -1.38 compared to its previous closing price of 34.17. however, the company has experienced a -14.01% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 01/04/23 that Dave & Buster’s Co-Founder James Corley Dies at 72

PLAY’s Market Performance

PLAY’s stock has fallen by -14.01% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -22.72% and a quarterly drop of -2.85%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.84% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.19% for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -16.70% for PLAY stock, with a simple moving average of -10.62% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PLAY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PLAY stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for PLAY by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PLAY in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $48 based on the research report published on November 08th of the previous year 2022.

Deutsche Bank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PLAY reach a price target of $37. The rating they have provided for PLAY stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on July 13th, 2022.

Gordon Haskett gave a rating of “Buy” to PLAY, setting the target price at $50 in the report published on January 14th of the previous year.

PLAY Trading at -17.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PLAY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.84%, as shares sank -23.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.91% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PLAY fell by -14.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $39.95. In addition, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. saw -4.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PLAY starting from Pineiro Antonio, who purchase 3,000 shares at the price of $42.54 back on Jan 13. After this action, Pineiro Antonio now owns 23,312 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc., valued at $127,632 using the latest closing price.

Zickefoose Ashley, the SVP, Chief Marketing Officer of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc., purchase 3,600 shares at $41.58 during a trade that took place back on Jan 11, which means that Zickefoose Ashley is holding 23,021 shares at $149,684 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PLAY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.02 for the present operating margin

+20.81 for the gross margin

The net margin for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. stands at +8.33. Equity return is now at value 36.80, with 4.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.47.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. (PLAY) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.