Crocs Inc. (CROX) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Crocs Inc. (NASDAQ: CROX) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 13.38x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.96. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Crocs Inc. (CROX) by analysts is $150.33, which is $34.09 above the current market price. The public float for CROX is 60.06M, and at present, short sellers hold a 10.79% of that float. On March 15, 2023, the average trading volume of CROX was 1.53M shares.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

CROX) stock’s latest price update

Crocs Inc. (NASDAQ: CROX)’s stock price has increased by 4.43 compared to its previous closing price of 111.31. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -6.61% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

CROX’s Market Performance

Crocs Inc. (CROX) has experienced a -6.61% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 0.82% rise in the past month, and a 22.65% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.34%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.72% for CROX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.55% for CROX stock, with a simple moving average of 35.46% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CROX

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CROX reach a price target of $90, previously predicting the price at $120. The rating they have provided for CROX stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on July 26th, 2022.

Loop Capital gave a rating of “Buy” to CROX, setting the target price at $75 in the report published on July 05th of the previous year.

CROX Trading at -3.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CROX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.34%, as shares sank -2.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.94% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CROX fell by -6.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +129.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $122.95. In addition, Crocs Inc. saw 7.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CROX starting from Rees Andrew, who sale 20,000 shares at the price of $130.77 back on Feb 17. After this action, Rees Andrew now owns 119,748 shares of Crocs Inc., valued at $2,615,476 using the latest closing price.

Poole Michelle, the President of Crocs Inc., sale 11,055 shares at $130.61 during a trade that took place back on Feb 17, which means that Poole Michelle is holding 134,102 shares at $1,443,908 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CROX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+24.68 for the present operating margin

+51.57 for the gross margin

The net margin for Crocs Inc. stands at +15.19. Equity return is now at value 94.40, with 11.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.60.

Conclusion

To sum up, Crocs Inc. (CROX) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.