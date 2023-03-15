Constellium SE (CSTM) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Constellium SE (NYSE: CSTM) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 6.78x. and a 36-month beta value of 2.13. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Constellium SE (CSTM) by analysts is $18.17, which is $5.43 above the current market price. The public float for CSTM is 142.12M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.90% of that float. On March 15, 2023, the average trading volume of CSTM was 990.55K shares.

CSTM) stock’s latest price update

Constellium SE (NYSE: CSTM)’s stock price has decreased by -5.05 compared to its previous closing price of 14.64. but the company has seen a -13.45% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

CSTM’s Market Performance

Constellium SE (CSTM) has experienced a -13.45% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -0.86% drop in the past month, and a 18.30% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.62%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.60% for CSTM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -9.52% for CSTM stock, with a simple moving average of 4.47% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CSTM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CSTM stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for CSTM by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CSTM in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $21 based on the research report published on December 10th of the previous year 2021.

Wolfe Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CSTM reach a price target of $24. The rating they have provided for CSTM stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on November 17th, 2021.

Goldman gave a rating of “Buy” to CSTM, setting the target price at $25 in the report published on September 10th of the previous year.

CSTM Trading at -4.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CSTM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.62%, as shares sank -2.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.41% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CSTM fell by -13.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.34. In addition, Constellium SE saw 17.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CSTM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.22 for the present operating margin

+8.28 for the gross margin

The net margin for Constellium SE stands at +3.71. Equity return is now at value 46.10, with 5.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.21.

Conclusion

To sum up, Constellium SE (CSTM) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.