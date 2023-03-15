Consolidated Edison Inc. (ED) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Consolidated Edison Inc. (NYSE: ED)’s stock price has increased by 1.31 compared to its previous closing price of 92.79. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 3.70% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 10/01/22 that ConEd Agrees to Sell Clean Energy Business for $6.8 Billion

Is It Worth Investing in Consolidated Edison Inc. (NYSE: ED) Right Now?

Consolidated Edison Inc. (NYSE: ED) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for ED is at 0.35. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 5 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for ED is $88.54, which is -$4.37 below the current market price. The public float for ED is 354.43M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.64% of that float. The average trading volume for ED on March 15, 2023 was 1.76M shares.

ED’s Market Performance

ED stock saw an increase of 3.70% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 1.79% and a quarterly increase of -2.61%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.71%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.11% for Consolidated Edison Inc. (ED). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.01% for ED stock, with a simple moving average of 0.29% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ED

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ED stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for ED by listing it as a “In-line.” The predicted price for ED in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $92 based on the research report published on January 24th of the current year 2023.

Mizuho, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ED reach a price target of $98, previously predicting the price at $91. The rating they have provided for ED stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on January 09th, 2023.

ED Trading at 0.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ED to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.71%, as shares surge +1.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.57% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ED rose by +3.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $91.33. In addition, Consolidated Edison Inc. saw -1.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ED starting from Cawley Timothy, who purchase 26 shares at the price of $89.35 back on Feb 28. After this action, Cawley Timothy now owns 19,287 shares of Consolidated Edison Inc., valued at $2,316 using the latest closing price.

HOGLUND ROBERT N, the SVP & CFO of Consolidated Edison Inc., purchase 26 shares at $89.35 during a trade that took place back on Feb 28, which means that HOGLUND ROBERT N is holding 44,100 shares at $2,315 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ED

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.69 for the present operating margin

+36.05 for the gross margin

The net margin for Consolidated Edison Inc. stands at +10.60. Equity return is now at value 8.10, with 2.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.14.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Consolidated Edison Inc. (ED) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bearish, with some giving it a “sell” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.